Richmond Fire Department mourning loss of Battalion Chief

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its Battalion Chiefs after he suffered a sudden medical emergency Thursday morning.

Battalion Chief Earl Dyer was taken to a nearby hospital and was later pronounced dead following the emergency.

Dyer has worked with the Richmond Fire Department since September 1983, and recently celebrated he's 40th anniversary with the department.

"Chief Dyer is remembered as a man of the highest ethics, integrity, and possessing a strong moral compass," Chief of Fire Melvin D. Carter said. "He brought his own values to the organization in ways too many to enumerate. A dedicated public servant not only with RFD but also the U.S. Army. A true patriot who survived Desert Shield/Desert Storm and three tours in Iraq. A consummate professional, both in and out of uniform. But he treasured, first and foremost, his relationship with his family and friends. His loving wife, Anna, was by his side when he took his final breath.”

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!