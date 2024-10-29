Loved ones remember Joshua Ballard, veteran killed after driving over exposed lip on Virginia interstate

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Joshua Ballard loved wearing the badge of the Infidels Motorcycle Club, a group of former combat veterans who rode together.

When Jason Crockett — another member of the group as close as family — heard of Ballard's death on Saturday, he said the news left him numb.

Local News Man on Harley Davidson killed after driving over 'exposed lip' on interstate WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

"Good man, good soldier," Crockett said. "Multiple tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. I've literally seen him give the shirt off his back for a brother, somebody he cared about."

Ballard, a 41-year-old Texas native, was killed while traveling north on I-295 near the 31 mile marker, in a construction zone, according to Virginia State Police.

His family said they will never forget the call from the hospital.

"I just started saying, 'I don't want to hear, no, no, no, please don't tell me,'" said Ballard's sister. "She said, 'I hate to be the one to tell you, but your brother Josh was in a motorcycle wreck, and he didn't make it.'"

The family said investigators told them Ballard's bike struck a three to four inch exposed lip between lanes where resurfacing work was taking place.

A 26-year-old female passenger was also thrown from the motorcycle and sustained serious injuries.

"He was in the military for 17 years, and he went to four tours overseas, and he came back every time," his sister said.

"I worried all the time when he was in the army that something would happen to my son," said Ballard's mother. "I got him back and I thought, 'Oh man, he made it, he made it, I still have my son, my baby,' and then he comes home."

Ballard's family said they were told that another motorcycle accident had occurred in the same location just a few hours after his accident, in addition to a similar crash on Thursday.

Crockett said he doesn't believe Ballard was at fault.

"Due to the fact that I had spoken to one of my other members who had been on the road the night before and after it happened, he told me there was no signage anywhere," Crockett said. "He hit one of those lips. He was actually going off the lip, and he was able to maintain his motorcycle and keep it going, but he said it came out of nowhere."

Virginia State Police told CBS 6 they are investigating the amount of signage that was present during construction.

Ballard leaves behind two children. His family feels his death could have been easily prevented.

Crockett said the Infidels will escort Ballard's remains home in the coming weeks.

"Definitely gone way too soon," Crockett said.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok