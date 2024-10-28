Man on Harley Davidson killed after driving over 'exposed lip' on Virginia interstate

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Texas man was killed operating his Harley Davidson motorcycle on Interstate 295 near the Richmond airport on Saturday morning.

Virginia Police Police identified the deceased as Joshua Ballard, 41, of Bowie, Texas.

"Preliminary investigations reveal that the motorcycle struck an exposed lip between the lanes, which resulted from recent repaving and resurfacing work. The impact caused both Ballard and his passenger, a 26-year-old woman from Fountain, Co., to be thrown from the motorcycle," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Both individuals were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Tragically, Joshua Ballard succumbed to his injuries."

Ballard's passenger suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

"Both were wearing helmets at the time of the accident," the email continued. "Virginia State Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this crash."

Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you knew the victim and have memories you'd like to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok