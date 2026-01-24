Suspect charged after man stabbed twice during fight in Hopewell, police say

HOPEWELL, Va. — A man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding after stabbing a 59-year-old man during an altercation early Saturday morning in Hopewell, according to police.

Hopewell Police were called around 3:35 a.m. about a man who had been stabbed in the 900 block of Cedar Street.

Officers found the victim, who they said was "in a verbal and physical altercation," suffering from two stab wounds.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Reginald Winfield was taken into custody at the scene and charged with malicious wounding, according to officers. He is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail.

The department's investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Police asked anyone with information to call Lead Detective D. Martin of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at 804-541-2202 or provide tips using the P3tips mobile app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.