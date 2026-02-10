Woman killed in Powhatan stabbing identified as mother of suspect, sheriff's office says

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Investigators have identified the woman stabbed to death in Powhatan County over the weekend as the suspect's mother.

Deputies and state police were called to a report of a domestic assault at a home in the 2000 block of Red Lane Road at 7:45 p.m. Saturday, officials with the Powhatan County Sheriff's Office said.

A man and a woman both suffered severe stab wounds. One victim was flown to an area hospital while the other was pronounced dead at the scene, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The deceased victim has been identified as Melissa Ann Seamster, 52, the sheriff's office shared with CBS 6 on Tuesday.

Cody Travis Mulchi, Seamster's son, was charged with second-degree murder, stabbing etc. with the intent to maim, kill etc. as well as assault and battery of a family member.

There is no available update on the condition of the man who was injured due to medical privacy laws, the sheriff's office said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

