Deadly stabbing in Powhatan leads to standoff arrest, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway after two people were stabbed and a suspect was taken into custody after a standoff Powhatan County home Saturday evening, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Deputies and state police were called to a report of a domestic assault at a home in the 2000 block of Red Lane Road at 7:45 p.m., officials with the Powhatan Sheriff's Office said.

When deputies arrived, they found a man and woman suffering from "severe stab wounds," according to officials. Sources told Burkett the victims were found in the backyard.

One victim was flown to an area hospital while the other was pronounced dead at the scene, sources told Burkett.

"Deputies then responded to a neighboring residence and after a short standoff took an adult male into custody who was also injured," according to officials.

That man was also taken to an area hospital, but there was no word on his condition.

"This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the surrounding community," officials said.

Officials said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at 804-598-5656.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.