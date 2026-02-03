Red Cross seeks blood donors after Virginia winter weather disrupts supply

RICHMOND, Va. — The American Red Cross is asking people to donate blood to help offset the severe impact recent winter storms have had on the blood supply.

The organization says dangerous ice and snow disrupted their ability to collect and transport lifesaving blood products for patients in need.

Anyone who donates blood through Feb. 28 will receive a $20 e-gift card.

The Red Cross has been facing ongoing blood supply shortages, which have been worsened by the recent winter weather conditions that prevented normal collection operations.

"Our hospital partners are stressed right now, with many other factors impacting them. When we get to a situation where our blood supply is as severely depleted as it is now, this is an emergency situation for our community that we need to respond to," Jonathan McNamara said before Central Virginia's most recent winter storm hit.



