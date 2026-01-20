Red Cross faces critical blood shortage as flu cases surge, winter weather threatens supplies

RICHMOND, Va. — The American Red Cross is facing a critical blood donation shortage that could worsen with incoming snow, according to officials.

Jonathan McNamara with the Red Cross of Virginia said surging numbers of flu cases and other respiratory viruses are the biggest factor in the shortage, with illness preventing people from showing up to blood drives.

"Our hospital partners are stressed right now, with many other factors impacting them. When we get to a situation where our blood supply is as severely depleted as it is now, this is an emergency situation for our community that we need to respond to," McNamara said.

Winter weather compounds the problem by keeping people at home and often in close proximity to others who may be sick.

"Unfortunately when you're dealing with a shortage like this and the potential disruption that we will feel this weekend, this is going to take time for us to be able to dig ourselves out," McNamara said. "So that's where donors, we're asking you to schedule your appointment over the weeks to come because we're going to need a consistent and sustained turnout of donors at our drives to be able to put ourselves in a better situation."

McNamara said donors who give blood before Sunday, Jan. 25, will be entered for a chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl.

