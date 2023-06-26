Watch Now
Problems halt flights at Reagan National, Dulles airports in Virginia

AP Photo/Matthew Barakat
The Metrorail station at Dulles International Airport is seen on Nov. 2, 2022, in Chantilly, Va., with the terminal in the background. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is ready to open the second and final phase of its Silver Line Metrorail extension on Nov. 15. The six new stations will for the first time connect the airport and the outer suburbs of Loudoun County to the region's flagship mass transit system. (AP Photo/Matthew Barakat)
Posted at 8:35 PM, Jun 25, 2023
WASHNGTON (AP) — Normal operations at airports in the Washington, D.C., area resumed about an hour after they were suspended Sunday evening because of a problem at a major air traffic control facility, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The FAA said on Twitter that the operations at Reagan and Dulles international airports have restarted after repairs to a communications system were made at the Potomac Terminal Radar Approach Control facility.

While the repairs were underway, departures from National and Dulles international airports were subjected to a ground stop, the FAA said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
