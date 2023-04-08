6-year-old killed in ATV crash remembered as 'one of the sweetest girls'

LUNENBURG COUNTY, Va. -- The Lunenburg community is grieving the loss of a six-year-old girl who died in an ATV accident, according to family members.

Troopers were called to an ATV crash on private property in Victoria on Tuesday just before 8:25 p.m., according to officials with Virginia State Police.

A seven-year-old boy was driving a Suzuki King Quad ATV in the yard of a home on Poorhouse Road when it flipped.

That is when the boy and six-year-old girl were thrown from the vehicle. The ATV landed on top of the girl, who died at the scene, according to officials. The seven-year-old suffered minor injuries.

Troopers said neither child was wearing a helmet.

Family members identified the victim as Reagan Lacks. They remembered her as a happy little girl who loved her family, adding that she was "one of the sweetest girls" people could have met.

Provided to WTVR Reagan Lacks

Both the family and the greater Lunenburg community are devastated by the tragedy.

Officials with Victoria Elementary School shared a statement saying their hearts were broken.

"We lost one of our precious Panthers in a tragic accident yesterday. We support this family, and our VES Family, as we all go through the grieving process together," the statement read.

A GoFundMe link has been established to help the family with expenses.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation in consultation with the Lunenburg County Commonwealth's Attorney.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.