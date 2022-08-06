Police ID man killed in double shooting at Richmond apartments

RICHMOND, Va. -- Officers have released the name of the man killed in a double shooting at an apartment complex on Richmond's Southside early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the Belt Atlantic apartments in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike just after 12:40 a.m.

"Officers arrived and located two adult males with apparent gunshot wounds. Both males were transported to local hospitals," Officer Phon Hoonsan with Richmond Police said.

Police said 31-year-old Rashard Lewis of Colonial Heights succumbed to his injuries shortly after he arrived at the hospital.

"The Medical Examiner will determine manner and cause of death," Hoonsan said.

The other victim's injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.

Police have not released a suspect description nor have officers made any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Major Crimes Detective C. Tovar 804-646-6739 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

