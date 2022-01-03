Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

75,000+ Rappahannock Electric customers lose power in Virginia winter storm

Posted at 12:27 PM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 12:27:10-05

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) reported more than 75,000 power outages among its 170,000 customers around Virginia.

The majority of REC's outages reported at Noon on Monday, January 3 were in Caroline County (7,700) and Hanover County (6,500).

"Heavy, wet snow and high winds are causing damage to throughout REC’s 22-county service territory," an REC spokesperson wrote. "REC’s field crews were staged for storm response, and had mobilized equipment and supplies in advance of the storm. Driving conditions remain extremely hazardous. With safety as a top priority, crews are responding to make repairs and restore service as quickly as possible. REC also has requested mutual-aid assistance from other cooperatives and contractors."

For updated REC power outage numbers, click here.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers