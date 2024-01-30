Raising Cane's celebrates opening of first free-standing restaurant in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dozens of people came out to celebrate the official opening of Richmond's first free-standing Raising Cane's restaurant.

Located at 3064 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, the location is across the street from The Diamond. And it continues the trend of new businesses and shops opening in the area. In October developers broke ground on a 295 unit apartment building dubbed'The Ace.'And a Marco's Pizza, Starbucks, and Chipotle are also planned for the area.

“I’m so excited about this opening because the location is close to so many great Richmond institutions,” said Lisa Lacoma, Area Leader of Restaurants.

As part of the grand opening Raising Cane's also presented donations to Feed More and the Richmond SPCA. Officials with the chain say they plan to provide further support for Feed More in the coming months.

Raising Cane's says this restaurant will bring more than 100 jobs to the Richmond area.

