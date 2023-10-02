Watch Now
D.C. developers break ground on The Ace, a $98M mixed-use project on Arthur Ashe Blvd.

Richmond BizSense
Posted at 6:39 AM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 06:39:44-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A nearly nine-figure project that’ll transform a large chunk of Arthur Ashe Boulevard is officially underway, and it may soon be joined by another.

Earlier last week Level 2 Development and SJG Properties held a groundbreaking ceremony for The Ace, an eight-story, $98 million mixed-use project at 1117-1201 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

The Ace is planned to include 295 apartments above 13,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space fronting the boulevard. A 296-space podium parking deck is also planned for the development, which will span over three acres.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

