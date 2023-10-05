Restaurants Toast, Marco’s Pizza sign on at Scott’s Walk project across from The Diamond

RICHMOND, Va. -- The restaurant roster at a new development near The Diamond continues to fill out.

Toast New American Gastropub and Marco’s Pizza have both signed leases to open at Scott’s Walk, a multi-building retail project by Thalhimer Realty Partners at 3064 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

The two restaurants will join Chipotle, Raising Cane’s and Starbucks, whose buildings are already under construction.

The expansion to Scott’s Walk coincides with a passing of the torch of the entire Toast franchise to restaurant industry vets Bob Graham and Chris Staples from wife-and-husband duo Jessica and Josh Bufford, who launched the concept more than a decade ago.

