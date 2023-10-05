Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Restaurants Toast, Marco’s Pizza sign on at Scott’s Walk project across from The Diamond

toast diamond project.png
Bizsense
toast diamond project.png
Posted at 6:53 AM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 06:53:55-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The restaurant roster at a new development near The Diamond continues to fill out.

Toast New American Gastropub and Marco’s Pizza have both signed leases to open at Scott’s Walk, a multi-building retail project by Thalhimer Realty Partners at 3064 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

The two restaurants will join Chipotle, Raising Cane’s and Starbucks, whose buildings are already under construction.

The expansion to Scott’s Walk coincides with a passing of the torch of the entire Toast franchise to restaurant industry vets Bob Graham and Chris Staples from wife-and-husband duo Jessica and Josh Bufford, who launched the concept more than a decade ago.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone