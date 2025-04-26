How PurpleStride walk in Henrico is helping fight 'one of the top deadly diseases'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Central Virginians took part in the fourth annual PurpleStride walk in Dorey Park in Henrico County on Saturday.

The walk, which was hosted by the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), raises awareness and funds for pancreatic cancer.

This year's event raised more than $102,500, which surpassed its $100,000 goal to help battle the "world's toughest cancer" at last check Saturday, according to PanCAN.

That money will be used to fund cancer research as well as resources for those battling pancreatic cancer, organizers said.

CBS 6 This Morning anchor Reba Hollingsworth once again served as emcee.

"Pancreatic Cancer only has a 5 year survival rate," Hollingsworth wrote. "Honored to emcee and bring more attention to this horrible disease."

The event was part of nearly 60 similar PanCAN walks around the nation Saturday, where "pancreatic cancer survivors, families, caregivers, researchers and supporters" took steps to honor those affected by the disease.

