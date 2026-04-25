How PurpleStride walk in Henrico is helping fight 'world’s toughest cancer'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Central Virginians took part in the fifth annual PurpleStride walk in Dorey Park in Henrico County on Saturday to battle the "world’s toughest cancer," according to organizers.

The walk, which was hosted by the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), raises awareness and funds for pancreatic cancer. The disease has a five-year survival rate of just 13%.

This year's event raised more than $110,100, which surpassed its $110,000 goal to help battle the "world's toughest cancer" at last check Saturday, according to PanCAN.

That money will be used to fund cancer research as well as resources for those battling pancreatic cancer, organizers said. More than 67,000 Americans — or essentially 185 people a day — are expected to be diagnosed with the disease this year.

CBS 6 This Morning anchor Reba Hollingsworth once again served as emcee.

"My first picture is with the SURVIVORS. They are literally beating the odds. GOD bless them," she wrote on social media.

The event was part of more than 50 other PanCAN walks around the nation Saturday, where an estimated more than 60,000 pancreatic cancer "survivors, families, caregivers, researchers and supporters" took steps to honor those affected by the disease.

Pancreatic cancer is the 11th most commonly diagnosed cancer in the U.S., according to the nonprofit organization.

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