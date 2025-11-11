Virginia honors Purple Heart recipients with dedicated DMV parking spaces

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles honored Veterans Day by unveiling one of 16 new parking spaces reserved exclusively for Purple Heart recipients across the state.

The ceremonial unveiling took place at DMV's Richmond Customer Service Center as part of a statewide initiative to honor service members wounded or killed in combat.

"These parking spaces serve as a visible and powerful reminder of their courage and sacrifice, and ensure their contributions are never forgotten," said Virginia Secretary of Transportation W. Sheppard Miller III.

The Purple Heart is the military's oldest award, honoring service members who have been wounded or killed in action.

The DMV has installed signature purple-and-white signs to designate one reserved parking spot at each of 16 participating customer service centers across the state.

Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles

Locations include:



Richmond Headquarters

Alexandria

Chesterfield

Fairfax Braddock

Fairfax Westfields

Franconia

Hampton

Manassas

Norfolk Military

Norfolk Widgeon

Roanoke

Sterling Free Court

Tysons Corner

Virginia Beach Buckner

Virginia Beach Hilltop

Woodbridge

DMV selected these locations based on the number of Purple Heart recipients in nearby communities.

"This isn't just a parking space—it's a lasting expression of our deep respect for the service members who have worn our nation's uniform," said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.