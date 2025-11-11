Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Virginia honors Purple Heart recipients with dedicated DMV parking spaces

The 69th Annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony is scheduled to take place Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 3 p.m. at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.
Honoring Virginia veterans on Veterans Day
RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles honored Veterans Day by unveiling one of 16 new parking spaces reserved exclusively for Purple Heart recipients across the state.

The ceremonial unveiling took place at DMV's Richmond Customer Service Center as part of a statewide initiative to honor service members wounded or killed in combat.

"These parking spaces serve as a visible and powerful reminder of their courage and sacrifice, and ensure their contributions are never forgotten," said Virginia Secretary of Transportation W. Sheppard Miller III.

The Purple Heart is the military's oldest award, honoring service members who have been wounded or killed in action.

The DMV has installed signature purple-and-white signs to designate one reserved parking spot at each of 16 participating customer service centers across the state.

Locations include:

  • Richmond Headquarters
  • Alexandria
  • Chesterfield
  • Fairfax Braddock
  • Fairfax Westfields
  • Franconia
  • Hampton
  • Manassas
  • Norfolk Military
  • Norfolk Widgeon
  • Roanoke
  • Sterling Free Court
  • Tysons Corner
  • Virginia Beach Buckner
  • Virginia Beach Hilltop
  • Woodbridge

DMV selected these locations based on the number of Purple Heart recipients in nearby communities.

"This isn't just a parking space—it's a lasting expression of our deep respect for the service members who have worn our nation's uniform," said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey.

