She asked the community for prom dresses to help girls in need. What happened next made her cry.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- One week after Alexis Tucker appeared on CBS 6 and asked the community to help send girls to their high school prom, the Chesterfield business owner was moved to tears by the results. Tucker hoped to collect at least 30 used prom dresses to give to girls who might not be able to afford one for the big night.

She received a lot more.

"I was expecting maybe like five dresses. The first day I went back after it aired online, it was like 25 dresses and I started crying. Like there’s no way there are 25 dresses," she said. "And then every day since then Joi, I’m not joking, I come every day it’s like 25 dresses. It’s shoes, it’s jewelry. We have suits over here for girls. We have short dresses, long dresses, we have dresses with veils, dresses that come with jackets."

As of Monday, Tucker has collected more than 200 dresses.

So many, in fact, she's able to expand her distribution from girls at one school to girls at several schools.

"I just want to say thank you for showing up and showing out," Tucker said. "I feel like God is preparing me for more than just this year. I feel like next year I want it to be bigger but I just have to plan a little more in advance for that. This won’t be the last time y'all see Alexis Tucker give back prom dresses."

Any schools or individuals interested in a prom dress can contact her via Instagram @_lexyywexyy

