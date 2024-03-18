She'll never forget Prom Night. Now she's helping others get there: 'People are going through it financially'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Alexis Tucker is asking for the community's help to give prom dresses to girls who may not be able to afford one. The Chesterfield native is holding a prom dress drive for Thomas Jefferson High School students.

She said she remembered her prom night and her dress and wanted to create that same special moment for the students.

"A lot of young ladies were not even going to prom this year because they could not find a dress," she said. "I was raised in a single mother household, and she worked her butt off to make sure I had the most laid dresses and I just want to make sure other girls feel that beautiful too even if they cannot afford it."

Though the goal for the drive is 30 dresses, Tucker said she hoped to get more in order to help as many girls as possible.

"I know a lot of people our age or even older have dresses that they’re just sitting on and not even using so I figured you might as well try to give back in some type of way," Tucker said.

Since prom is just a few weeks away, Tucker said the idea was placed on her heart and said it was something she felt needed to be done now.

"I was going to wait till next year to do it, but God does not require perfection he just needs you to be obedient," she said. "So I figured even if it’s not perfect, even if I can't get 70 to 100 dresses, I can get something."

On top of collecting dresses, she's also collecting accessories of all colors, shapes, and sizes.

"I don't want them to feel like they're missing out on anything, so I really want it to be like a full experience for them so that’s why we’re not just accepting dresses but if you have any shoes, jewelry, handbags we will literally take anything," she said. "I just want to make sure they feel like they're beautiful on that night as well because that's like one of the most important parts of high school... so we going to keep pushing forward and make sure we get them what they need."

Donations can be dropped off at 9710 Midlothian Turnpike from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. until March 26.

