Virginia teacher jailed on child porn charges was teaching on provisional license

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- A Prince George County educator arrested on child pornography charges was working on a provisional teaching license she only obtained three months ago.

The Virginia Board of Education says the district alerted them of Miranda Janeway’s arrest last week and their office put her license, which was issued July 1, on alert.

Provisional licenses are short-term licenses that don’t fill state requirements but are intended to address teacher shortages. Prince George County Public Schools says Janeway worked as a paraprofessional for four years prior to transitioning to teaching.

As CBS 6 first told you last week, the David Harrison Elementary School teacher was arrested and charged with four felonies including production of child pornography and committing an indecent act with a child by a custodian.

School officials alerted parents of the arrest and said they did not feel that any students were involved in the alleged crimes, or that they took place on school property.

Janeway is on administrative leave from her job, and has been ordered to not have any contact with students or staff members pending the outcome of the case.

She is being held at the Riverside Regional Jail. Her next court appearance is scheduled for December 3.

