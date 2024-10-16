Virginia elementary school teacher jailed on child porn charges, sources tell Laura French

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- An elementary school teacher was arrested and charged with child pornography-related crimes, sources told CBS 6 investigative reporter Laura French.

A Prince George County Police spokesperson later confirmed to CBS 6 that Miranda Janeway was taken into custody and charged. Online court records indicated Janeway, 27, was charged with producing child porn, transmitting child porn, and possession of obscene materials.

Janeway is a third-grade teacher at David A. Harrison Elementary, according to a spokesperson for Prince George County Public Schools. Janeway has been employed with the school system for four years and has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

"At this time, through communication with law enforcement, we do not believe any of our students were involved in this matter or that the matter took place on school property," PGCPS superintendent Wayne Lyle and Harrison Elementary principal Chris Scruggs stated in a joint letter.

The school district also stated that Janeway was arrested off school grounds.

She was being held without bond, French reported.

