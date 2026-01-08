Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Drivers asked to avoid stretch of Route 10 in Prince George County as crews respond to 'sinking vehicle'

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Jan. 8, 2026
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Prince George Fire and EMS is asking drivers to avoid a stretch of Route 10 as crews respond to a "sinking/submerged vehicle" call.

The alert was posted to social media around 2:40 p.m. Thursday. Crews are currently responding in the 10000 block of James River Drive (Route 10), near Afton Drive.

"If you cannot avoid the area, please drive slow and give first responders plenty of space to work," the post says.

It's not clear if anyone is injured at this time.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

