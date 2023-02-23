Watch Now
Prince George truck stop evacuated after bomb threat, Crime Insider sources say

Posted at 7:41 PM, Feb 22, 2023
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- A Prince George truck stop has been evacuated after a threatening note was discovered, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

On Wednesday night, a threatening note was found in the women's restroom of a women's bathroom that indicated that there were two bombs in a truck and one in a bathroom at a Love's Truck Stop on Route 460, sources said.

Police have blocked off the truck stop and no one is allowed in or out of the property, sources said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

