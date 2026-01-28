Icy conditions cause issues for Prince George first responders as ambulance, fire truck slide into ditch

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Icy conditions caused issues for fire and EMS crews in Prince George County Wednesday morning.

A news release from Prince George Fire and EMS says crews were called to Manchester Drive for a medical emergency and reported extremely icy conditions in the road and around the home.

The patient was safely moved to the ambulance, but the news release says one first responder slipped and fell on the ice.

While preparing to depart to an area hospital, the ambulance slid into a ditch. A fire truck tried to assist, but also slid into a nearby ditch.

No additional injuries were reported and neither of the vehicles were damaged, the news release says.

"Both vehicles were safely recovered using winches and rock salt."

The first responder who slipped and fell suffered minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Prince George Fire and EMS notified VDOT and road crews will be treating the area.

"Prince George County Fire and EMS reminds residents to exercise extreme caution while traveling during periods of freezing temperatures. Even treated roadways can quickly become hazardous. The department extends its appreciation to all responding crews and support staff who worked diligently under difficult conditions to ensure a safe outcome."

This is a developing story.

