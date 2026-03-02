Prince George toddler dies after being found unresponsive; police investigating

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating the death of a toddler in Prince George County Monday morning.

Officers and emergency personnel responded to a 911 call reporting an unresponsive child in the 100 block of Blue Jay Street around 8:15 a.m.

Prince George Fire and EMS initiated lifesaving measures on scene. The 20-month-old boy was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2770 or submit an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

