Prince George officials address Bible verse jersey controversy

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Prince George officials are responding to a controversy surrounding Bible verses displayed on the back of county-issued youth soccer jerseys.

The team involved in the controversy is part of a league organized through Prince George County Parks and Recreation Department. According to a parent, the team's coach had gotten approval from parents to add a Bible verse to the back of the players' jerseys. The team was later told by county officials that they would not be able to play for the rest of the season if they wore the customized jerseys, citing First Amendment concerns.

Local News Virginia youth soccer team could forfeit season over Bible verse on jerseys Wayne Covil

On Monday, Prince George County released a statement saying the situation has "prompted a policy review of the County's legal obligations in local government-sponsored programs," and while that review is underway, no players will be excluded from participation for any uniform alterations.

"Allowing participants to wear altered County-issued property does not indicate the County’s endorsement or opposition of messages added beyond the official uniform design," the statement adds. "The County encourages all coaches, players, families, and fans to uphold mutual respect and community values to ensure an inclusive environment free of exclusionary conduct."

The statement goes on to say that officials have learned not all parents of children on the team were informed of the alterations, and that officials were not aware of the customization before the first game.

"While previous alterations, such as players' names or sponsorship logos, have previously occurred without complaint, participation in County-run athletic leagues has not historically included having to make one’s religious preferences known or displayed," the statement reads. "As such, the addition of religious messaging on County-purchased uniforms for a County-run program presents complex First Amendment considerations."

Read the full statement below.

Prince George County is aware of recent controversy related to the desire of some participants to exercise religious speech in the context of local government-sponsored soccer games. These concerns have prompted a policy review of the County’s legal obligations in local government-sponsored programs.



Meanwhile, and while the policy review is underway, the County is committed to prioritizing the experience and enjoyment of all participants in its Parks and Recreation Department sponsored activities. For that reason, while the policy review is pending, no player will be excluded or removed from participation based solely on uniform alterations, provided any uniform alterations are explicitly approved by the participant’s parent or guardian. Uniform alterations must not include vulgar, profane, or obscene content.



Allowing participants to wear altered County-issued property does not indicate the County’s endorsement or opposition of messages added beyond the official uniform design. The County encourages all coaches, players, families, and fans to uphold mutual respect and community values to ensure an inclusive environment free of exclusionary conduct.



Before the season, a volunteer coach held a meeting with the parents of a County soccer team to propose adding the Bible verse reference “John 14:6” to the County-issued jerseys.



The coach then made alterations to the County-issued jerseys and distributed them to parents before the first game on September 6, 2025.



The coach who made the alterations has advised County officials that he received approval from parents to do so. County officials have learned that not all parents of affected children had been informed in advance of the uniform alterations.



County officials were not informed of the uniform changes before the first game. While previous alterations, such as players' names or sponsorship logos, have previously occurred without complaint, participation in County-run athletic leagues has not historically included having to make one’s religious preferences known or displayed. As such, the addition of religious messaging on County-purchased uniforms for a County-run program presents complex First Amendment considerations.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube