Virginia youth soccer team could forfeit season over Bible verse on jerseys

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A youth soccer team in Prince George County could lose their entire season over Bible verses printed on the backs of their jerseys.

The team of 7, 8, and 9-year-olds is now caught in a controversy between parents and county officials about what can be displayed on uniforms in the county-run league.

Shauna Collins, whose 7-year-old son plays on the team, said her child loves the sport.

"This is our fourth season now that we've done it and he loves it. He's grown so much since this year," Collins said.

The games are organized through Prince George County Parks and Recreation Department. This season, Collins said the coach asked parents about adding something special to the jerseys.

"The coach had asked us if it was OK that we put a Bible verse on the jersey and told us the Bible verse," Collins said. "[They] taught it to our kids and we had said, 'Yes, it's fine, it's OK.' It's John 14:6."

But the situation changed when one parent questioned Parks and Recreation officials about uniform rules.

"Parks and Rec called our coach and said, 'Hey, we're ordering you all new jerseys with nothing on them. And told us we could not play if we had this on the back of our jersey,'" Collins said.

Parents quickly argued that jerseys have been customized for years with children's names and even business names without issue.

Collins said county officials then delivered an ultimatum to the team.

"That if they show up on the field with those jerseys, they will not be able to play for the rest of the season," Collins said.

The controversy has sparked heated debate on social media. Not everyone supports the Bible verse addition.

One opponent questioned online: "If you allow a Bible verse, can an agnostic or atheist person add something to the contrary (or something satanic)? If there's a gay player, or a player with gay parents, would they be allowed to put a rainbow, triangle, or 'protect trans youth' patch?"

While the team is scheduled to play on Saturday at 11:30 a.m., Collins said they now have a backup plan if county officials prevent them from playing.

"The other team we are playing against has agreed that if they say we can't play, we will scrimmage somewhere else and let these kids play," Collins said.

County officials have not yet announced their final decision about Saturday's game, but one is expected by Friday evening.

