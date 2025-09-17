Prince George police ID people killed in Route 460 crash; announce arrest

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — The Prince George County Police Department has identified the people killed in a crash along Route 460 on Tuesday and announced an arrest in the investigation.

The crash happened at 8:23 a.m. in the 8200 block of County Drive. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had been heading west when it veered off the road, hit a tree and flipped over.

Three people were in the car when it crashed. Two of them, identified as Victoria Crawford, 33, of Chesapeake, and Michael Jackson, 35, of Hampton, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that the driver of the vehicle, Timothy Falcone, 49, of Suffolk, was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries. Once he was cleared by hospital staff, Falcone was taken into custody.

Falcone is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and one charge of driving on a revoked license.

"The Prince George Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Team is continuing to investigate the cause and circumstances of the crash," police said.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

