2 people killed in crash along Route 460 in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Two people were killed in a crash along Route 460 on Tuesday morning, according to the Prince George County Police Department.

The crash happened at 8:23 a.m. in the 8200 block of County Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had been heading west when it veered off the road, hit a tree and flipped over.

"There were three individuals in the vehicle. Tragically, two occupants were pronounced dead at the scene," police said.

The third person in the car was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

"The names of the deceased are being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin," police said.

PGPD's Crash Reconstruction Team continues to investigate the cause and circumstances of the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have information related to the investigation should call police at 804-733-2773 or submit anonymous tips using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube