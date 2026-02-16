Nearly 100 become new citizens in Richmond: ‘It feels revolutionary for me’

RICHMOND, Va. — Robins Family Forum at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in Richmond was transformed into a federal courtroom for a naturalization ceremony on Presidents’ Day.

The event was held in partnership with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia at the Arthur Ashe Boulevard museum Monday morning.

“We are a nation of immigrants who bring the best of where we come from,” U.S. District Judge David Novak told the 96 new Americans from 37 different countries. “Newcomers have a special way of appreciating the opportunities of America.

“All of us have a chance to make our lives what we will” Judge Novak told the theater and highlighted several individuals like Madeleine Albright, Elaine Chao, and Albert Einstein who weren’t born in America but immigrated to our country and made significant contributions.

Michelle Deane came to America from Guyana when she was four years old. Now a nurse who lives in Chesterfield, Dean is pursuing a doctorate at VCU.

“It feels revolutionary for me. For me, I am now a part of what my children are. They are American citizens already and now I’m a part of that community. I get to really embark about what makes America great, which are all the dreams and hopes and goals. I'm living that now,” Deane said.

Deane said she was looking forward to voting for the first time in Virginia.

Fatina Beltran was born in Mexico and arrived in America when she was five years old, working hard to earn her citizenship.

“Just being part of America is great to me,” Beltran said. “I can breathe a little bit. No more immigration fees and no more lawyer fees. I’m just excited for the future.”

The Virginia Museum of History and Culture serves as more than just a venue for naturalization ceremonies. It also offers resources for those preparing for citizenship.

The new citizens also received a household membership to the museum for one year.

This program was part of the VMHC's multi-year initiative to commemorate the 250th Anniversary of the U.S.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

