Students learn agriculture hands-on through free farm day program in Powhatan County

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — With budgets tight for many school districts, finding fun and inexpensive ways to teach children becomes more challenging. In Powhatan County, a partnership is bringing the classroom outside for free.

It's not just hands-on learning at the rescue squad grounds in Powhatan — it's feet on the farm too. The classroom is rather big for these students today.

"So far I've learned that the hay, the grass that they eat, it tastes like chocolate to them," says third grader Peyton Findlay.

"Like what?!" another responded.

"Like chocolate, like real good," Peyton replied.

These elementary school kids in Powhatan County are learning about agriculture and more on farm day. This collaboration between the Virginia Cooperative Extension and Powhatan County Public Schools teaches kids about growing crops, raising dairy cows, beekeeping, forestry and soil management.

"We want to get them engaged", says 4-H extension agent Cathy Howland. "Third graders aren't going to just sit there for hours."

While parts of Powhatan are considered rural, many of these students have never had the opportunity to learn what happens on a farm and how what happens there helps them at home every day.

You can find out more about the Virginia Cooperative Extension and their collaboration with schools by visiting their website.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube