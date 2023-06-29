Former Powhatan band teacher pleads guilty to charges related to child sex crimes

POWHATAN, Va. — A former school band leader in Powhatan and church music minister will spend eight years behind bars after pleading guilty on Thursday to charges related to child sex crimes.

Andrew Clinton Snead pleaded guilty to seven counts of indecent liberties with a minor while in a custodial role and one count of solicitation of a pornographic image of a minor, according to the Powhatan Commonwealth's Attorney Office.

He was sentenced to 30 years with 22 years suspended, meaning he will spend a total active sentence of eight years in the Virginia Department of Corrections.

When Snead is released, he will be on indefinite probation and be placed on the Virginia Sex Offender Registry.

"The plea agreement was pursued in part to spare the victims and their families further trauma by requiring them to testify in a contentious and adversarial trial," the Powhatan Commonwealth Attorney's office stated in a press release.