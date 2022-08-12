Powhatan school band leader facing new felony charges related to child sex crimes

POWHATAN, Va. -- It's been almost a month and a half since Powhatan band leader and church music minister Andrew Clinton Snead was arrested for taking indecent liberties with a minor while in a custodial role.

Powhatan deputies say the felony crime happened between April and May.

"It's pretty common in sex cases for young people to either be embarrassed or think they won't be listened to when they make a report of a sex offense, so when somebody gets arrested and they're being held, sometimes more victims come out of the woodwork and make allegations of offenses that law enforcement previously didn't know," CBS6 legal expert Todd Stone said.

The 36-year-old was arraigned on Friday morning on five new felonies - four charges of indecent acts with a child while in a custodial role and a single charge of enticing or soliciting a person less than 18 with the intent to induce or force the person to perform in or be a subject of child pornography.

The charges date back to August 2010.

"There's a production of child porn charge there and that can be something as simple as taking photos of a child even in a consensual relationship and I use air quotes because a minor can't consent but if they both thought that was the case, they may have presumed it," Stone said.

