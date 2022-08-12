Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Powhatan school band leader facing new felony charges related to child sex crimes

It's been almost a month and a half since Powhatan band leader and church music minister Andrew Clinton Snead was arrested for taking indecent liberties with a minor while in a custodial role.
Powhatan school band leader facing new felony charges related to child sex crimes
Posted at 6:20 PM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 18:20:56-04

POWHATAN, Va. -- It's been almost a month and a half since Powhatan band leader and church music minister Andrew Clinton Snead was arrested for taking indecent liberties with a minor while in a custodial role.

Powhatan deputies say the felony crime happened between April and May.

"It's pretty common in sex cases for young people to either be embarrassed or think they won't be listened to when they make a report of a sex offense, so when somebody gets arrested and they're being held, sometimes more victims come out of the woodwork and make allegations of offenses that law enforcement previously didn't know," CBS6 legal expert Todd Stone said.

The 36-year-old was arraigned on Friday morning on five new felonies - four charges of indecent acts with a child while in a custodial role and a single charge of enticing or soliciting a person less than 18 with the intent to induce or force the person to perform in or be a subject of child pornography.

The charges date back to August 2010.

"There's a production of child porn charge there and that can be something as simple as taking photos of a child even in a consensual relationship and I use air quotes because a minor can't consent but if they both thought that was the case, they may have presumed it," Stone said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone