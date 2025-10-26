Powerball ticket worth $2 million at Richmond gas station; jackpot rises to $358 million

RICHMOND, Va. — A ticket sold at a Richmond convenience store scored $2 million in Saturday's Powerball drawing, according to Virginia Lottery officials.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Wawa at 7316 Forest Hill Avenue on the city's Southside, officials announced on Sunday.

Saturday night’s winning numbers were 2, 12, 22, 39 and 67. The Powerball number was 15.

"No ticket matched all six numbers to win the estimated $344 million jackpot," officials said. "That means the jackpot for Monday’s Powerball drawing grows to an estimated $358 million."

This ticket purchased at Wawa matched the first five numbers but missed the Powerball number.

While that ticket would have normally won $1 million, whoever bought it spent an extra $1 for Power Play. That means the prize doubled to $2 million.

The winner, who lottery officials urged to "immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership," has 180 days from the drawing date on Saturday to claim their prize.

The ticket bought in Richmond is just one of two tickets sold nationwide that matched the first five numbers in Saturday’s drawing.

The Wawa that sold the ticket earns a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for the sale.

Powerball tickets cost $2 and are sold in 45 states, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

Drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays with the odds of matching all six numbers being 1 in 292.2 million.

