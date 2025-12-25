Million-dollar Christmas Eve Powerball ticket sold in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Virginia, according to lottery officials. That winning ticket was purchased using the Virginia Lottery app.

The ticket matched five numbers but missed the Powerball in the December 24 drawing.

Additional winners across the Commonwealth included a $100,000 ticket sold at a Wawa in Spotsylvania, and two $50,000 tickets sold at locations in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake.

The record-breaking $1.817 billion jackpot winner was sold in Arkansas.

More than 166,000 Virginia Powerball tickets won prizes in Wednesday's drawing alone.

The winning numbers were 4-25-31-52-59, with Powerball number 19.

The jackpot has reset to $20 million for Saturday's drawing.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.