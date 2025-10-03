Power of Pink lunch and fashion show celebrates breast cancer warriors

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation (VBCF) hosted its Power of Pink luncheon and fashion show at on Friday at The Jefferson to celebrate the strength and resilience of those affected by breast cancer.

VBCF, the leading state organization advocating for breast cancer patients, has worked with state lawmakers to ensure that anyone with state-regulated health insurance isn't charged when called back for additional screenings.

Survivors participated in the fashion show, sharing their personal stories with attendees. "CBS 6 This Morning" anchor Reba Hollingsworth served as the emcee for the luncheon.

CBS 6 Community Join Team Reba in the fight against breast cancer Saturday, Oct. 18 WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Thousands will help in the fight against breast cancer at the 24th annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Central Virginia this month.

The organization raises money for research and to support patients, survivors, and their families.

Reba Hollingsworth will once again host the event. You can join TeamReba here or purchase a CBS 6 Making Strides Shirt.

This year's one-mile walk begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18 in Richmond's Monroe Park. Click here for more information.

