Join Team Reba at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in the fight against breast cancer on Oct. 18

RICHMOND, Va. -- We'd love for you to join CBS 6 in the fight against breast cancer at this year's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Saturday, Oct. 18, at Monroe Park in Richmond.

The one-mile walk begins at 9 a.m. and CBS 6 morning anchor Reba Hollingsworth will once again host the event. You can join TeamReba here.

The annual event raises money for the American Cancer Society fund breast cancer research and provides services like free rides to chemo, free places to stay near treatment and a live 24/7 cancer helpline.

Last year's event raised more than $235,000 and had more than 280 teams registered. This year's event has a fundraising goal of $350,000

Click here for more information or to donate to the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

Local News CBS 6 shares voices from Richmond's breast cancer community WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

More than 310,720 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2024, according to the American Cancer Society. Tragically, more than 42,250 of them will likely die from the disease this year alone.

Apart from skin cancers, breast cancer is the most common type of cancer impacting women, according to the advocacy organization. In fact, a woman's average risk of developing breast cancer sometime in her life is about 13%, which is a one in eight chance. And about one out of every 100 breast cancers diagnosed in the U.S. is found in a man.

But there is some good news breast cancer death rates have decreased and overall 43% since 1989. And even better news the American Cancer Society says right now there are more than 4 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S. Read more.

National News 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer, new report finds Alex Arger