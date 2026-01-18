Major West End intersection after transformer fire burns utility pole

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A transformer fire has left an intersection in Henrico's West End without power and caused road closures that could last into Sunday night.

Henrico Fire and Henrico Police responded around 10:30 a.m. to reports of a transformer fire that burned a utility pole at Pouncey Tract Road and Nuckols Road.

The road remains closed due to hanging wires, and officials anticipate heavier than normal traffic congestion in the area as drivers seek alternate routes.

Dominion Energy estimates repair work will continue until 8 p.m. or 9 p.m., but traffic lights in the area are now working properly.

Only a veterinarian's office and one home were without power as of about 1:30 p.m., according to Henrico officials.

Drivers should plan alternate routes and expect delays when traveling through the West End area near the intersection.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.