Woman hit by stray bullet while waiting for food at Popeyes in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A woman waiting for her food order at a Popeyes drive-thru on Laburnum Avenue was struck by a stray bullet during a shooting incident last Friday night, leaving her hospitalized with nerve damage to her left arm.

The victim was sitting in her vehicle after employees told her to pull around to the front of the restaurant while they prepared her order, and they would bring it out to her. While on the phone with her husband, she noticed motion in her rearview mirror.

"I saw a man go in then come out, and then I saw someone else come out, and before I knew it they were shooting," she said.

The woman screamed and ducked, moving to her right as her left arm went up. At that moment, a stray bullet shattered her SUV's passenger window and went through her left forearm.

"When people choose to shoot, innocent victims like me get targeted," she said.

The woman was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. While her injuries were non-life threatening, her mother said the incident has been life-changing for the entire family.

"Could've taken my child's life," her mother said. "People need to think first. I think you need to think about, guns don't kill people, people kill people. He had a choice not to shoot, the other person had a choice not to shoot. They just didn't have to engage and take it that far."

Police have arrested Popeyes employee Dantonia Terrell Foster Jr. and charged him with brandishing and carrying a concealed firearm. The Henrico Police Department's investigation is ongoing.

The victim's family is dealing with the trauma of the incident, which has affected her ability to sleep and function normally.

"It's absolutely life changing for all of us, especially her, because we just didn't think about it," her mother said. "And the trauma. She can't sleep, it's a lot."

The bullet damaged nerves in the victim's arm, and her recovery will require extensive rehabilitation. Her family has established a fundraiser to help cover the unexpected medical expenses. Click here to view the fundraiser on GoFundMe.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.