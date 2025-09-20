Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Woman shot outside Henrico Popeyes restaurant, Crime Insider sources say

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman was shot outside a Popeyes restaurant in Eastern Henrico Friday evening, according to Crime Insider sources.

Sources say the woman was shot in the arm in the parking lot of the Popeyes on the corner of Laburnum and Gay Avenues. Witnesses said they heard several shots ring out.

Sources say her injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police were also working a scene behind the nearby Ashley Furniture store. Sources say the scenes are related.

Several cars were also shot in the incident.

Jon Burkett was live at the scene.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

