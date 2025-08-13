Police issue dire warning to Honda drivers in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Police Department is taking action against a surge in Honda vehicle thefts by offering free wheel locks to Honda owners throughout the city.

The anti-theft devices available at all Richmond police precincts on a first-come, first-served basis.

The program is exclusively for Richmond residents who own Honda vehicles, which have become increasingly targeted by thieves in recent months, according to police.

"Don’t wait until it’s too late — secure your car today!" the department posted on social media.

Virginia State Police said the number of stolen cars in the Richmond region increased 25 percent during the summer compared to the winter months in 2024.

"There is a group of thieves that are often juveniles. That's why we sometimes see a spike in the summertime where kids are out of school and up to mischief. Oftentimes, auto theft is a crime of opportunity,” Virginia State Police First Sergeant Peter Lazear said in a July 2025 interview.

Last year, VSP said Richmond Police saw an 8 percent increase in stolen cars over the summer months. Chesterfield County had a 31 percent increase while Henrico reported an 18 percent rise in stolen cars during the same time period.

State Police offered three tips to prevent car theft:

Commonsense: Park a safe, well lit space. Don’t leave valuables and plain side. Always close your windows, lock your doors and take your keys. It all begins with common sense.

Deterrents: Install an alarm system or use physical locks, such as steering wheel or wheel locks. Also having your vehicle VIN etched is a deterrent to thieves and can help keep your car safe. Visit their website heatreward.com to find a free VIN etching event near you.

Technology: Newer vehicles are often equipped with theft prevention technology, but older models can also be upgraded with devices such as transponder chips, vehicle disablers, and GPS systems.

