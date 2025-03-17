Richmond police looking for person of interest after deadly West Main Street hit-and-run crash

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police are asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest after a deadly hit-and-run crash in the Fan in February.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5 in the 2600 block of West Main Street.

A pedestrian, later identified as Ruthanne Berry, 52, of Richmond, was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries the next day.

Investigators determined Berry was walking south on North Robinson Street and was crossing West Main Street in the crosswalk when she was hit by a dark sedan.

WTVR courtesy of Richmond Police Department

Police said the driver did not stop and kept heading westbound on West Main Street.

The investigation found the sedan left a parking lot at 1911 West Main Street at 10:46 p.m., four minutes before Berry was hit.

WTVR courtesy of Richmond Police Department

Police provided a surveillance photo of the person of interest and are asking anyone with information on his identity to call Crash Team Investigator D. Olson at 804-646-1664 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Crime Stoppers tips can also be submitted through the P3 app.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube