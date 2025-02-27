Watch Now
Richmond Police ID woman killed crossing Main Street, hit-and-run driver still at large

Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Police Department Crash Team has identified the woman killed by a hit-and-run driver while she was walking across West Main Street earlier this month.

“At approximately 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, officers were called to the 2600 block of West Main Street for the report of a collision,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “Officers arrived and found an adult female, Ruthanne Berry, 52, of Richmond, down and unresponsive. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were considered to be life-threatening. Berry succumbed to her injuries the following day.”

Investigators revealed that Berry was walking southbound on North Robinson Street and attempted to cross West Main Street in a crosswalk when she was struck by a dark-colored car.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and continued driving westbound on West Main Street.

Further investigation determined that the vehicle left a parking lot at 1911 West Main Street, where Sky Box Sports Lounge, a Virginia ABC store, and a Family Dollar store are located, at approximately 10:46 p.m., just four minutes before the collision.

Anyone with information was asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator Olson at 804-646-1664 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

