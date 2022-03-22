Watch
Police chief: Fight over spilled drink led to fatal shooting

Sierra Jenkins, a reporter for The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press, and Devon Harris of Portsmouth
Posted at 11:30 AM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 11:30:17-04

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk's police chief says an argument over a spilled drink led to a shooting that killed two people, including a reporter, and injured three others outside a downtown restaurant and bar over the weekend.

News outlets report that Chief Larry Boone told the Downtown Norfolk Civic League on Monday night that the argument began inside Chicho’s Pizza Backstage early Saturday.

Police say Sierra Jenkins, a reporter for The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press, and Devon Harris of Portsmouth, were caught in the line of fire and killed.

Investigators don’t have solid leads on a suspect, but Boone says based on where the shooting happened, he's “cautiously optimistic” they'll make an arrest.

