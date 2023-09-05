Police arrest two in Richmond Highway triple shooting, robbery

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two men were arrested Tuesday after police determined they were involved in an August 30 Richmond Highway shooting and robbery.

The incident, which occurred in a parking lot on Richmond Highway, left 24-year-old Deasha Jones suffering from a gunshot wound, which she succumbed to days later.

The defendants, 20-year-old Jeremiah Vaughn and 20-year-old Devon Jones, self-transported themselves to a local hospital, with both suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Both Vaughn and Jones, along with Deasha Jones, were determined to have all been involved in the robbery.

Vaughn and Devon Jones were charged with attempted murder, aggravated robbery, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The victim of the robbery attempt was not injured in the incident.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to contact Detective G. Sullivan at (804) 646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

