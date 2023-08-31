Watch Now
Richmond Police investigate triple shooting on the city’s Southside

Multiple people have hospitalized across Central Virginia after a violent Wednesday night.
Posted at 6:37 AM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 06:50:46-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Three people were injured Wednesday night in a shooting at the Big Apple Supermarket parking lot on the city's Southside.

Richmond Police said they responded to the incident around 8:20 p.m. in the 2900 block of Richmond Highway.

Two men and one woman were transported to local hospitals for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information can contact Detective G. Sullivan (804) 646-3929.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

