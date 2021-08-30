Plug finally expected to be pulled on Circuit City
Henrico-based electronics retailer Circuit City had around 700 stores at its peak.
Posted at 10:41 AM, Aug 30, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- The plug is finally expected to be pulled on the unwinding of Circuit City Stores Inc. The liquidation of the long-since collapsed Henrico-based electronics retailer appears to be coming to a close, nearly 13 years to the day from when it toppled into bankruptcy on Nov. 10, 2008. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
