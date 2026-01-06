Stores make plastic bag tax mistakes in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County officials are encouraging shoppers to review their store receipts closely after reports of businesses in the county incorrectly charging a local tax on plastic bags. A 5-cent tax on disposable plastic bags took effect in Richmond on Jan. 1, but Henrico County does not charge such a tax.

Consumers who believe they may have been improperly charged a bag tax in Henrico are encouraged to present their receipts to the businesses and request a refund. They also are asked to report the issue by calling (804) 501-4310 or visiting henrico.gov/services/reporting-tax-violation/.

