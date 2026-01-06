Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Stores make plastic bag tax mistakes in Henrico

A 5-cent tax on disposable plastic bags took effect in Richmond on Jan. 1, but Henrico County does not charge such a tax.
Store make plastic bag tax mistakes
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County officials are encouraging shoppers to review their store receipts closely after reports of businesses in the county incorrectly charging a local tax on plastic bags. A 5-cent tax on disposable plastic bags took effect in Richmond on Jan. 1, but Henrico County does not charge such a tax.

Consumers who believe they may have been improperly charged a bag tax in Henrico are encouraged to present their receipts to the businesses and request a refund. They also are asked to report the issue by calling (804) 501-4310 or visiting henrico.gov/services/reporting-tax-violation/.

Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone