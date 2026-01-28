Man found dead outside Richmond center; cold weather may be factor

RICHMOND, Va. — Cold weather may have played a role in the death of a man found outside the Pine Camp Arts and Community Center on Old Brook Road, according to Richmond police.

The man's body was discovered Tuesday at about 2:51 p.m.

"Officers arrived and found an adult male, down and unresponsive, under a walkway near a structure," a Richmond police spokesperson said. "He was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, detectives have found no indications of foul play and believe exposure to the recent cold weather may have been a factor in his death."

The Medical Examiner will determine the man's cause and manner of death and detectives are still working to identify him.

"My heart is with everyone affected. If you or someone you know needs a safe, warm place, please, head to the Salvation Army Inclement Weather Shelter or the Linwood Robinson Senior Center," Richmond Mayor Danny Avula said in a statement that accompanied the report from police. "City libraries are operating as daytime warming centers during the day with snacks and warm beverages. Please don't hesitate to call 3-1-1 for more information on sheltering."

Information about Richmond shelters can be found here.

Anyone with information about the death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Sergeant C. Adams at 804-646-6775 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

